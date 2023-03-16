Hive (HIVE) Trading 8.3% Higher This Week

Hive (HIVE) traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. Over the last week, Hive has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for about $0.40 or 0.00001620 BTC on major exchanges. Hive has a market capitalization of $189.95 million and $4.74 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001628 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0782 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $100.58 or 0.00405168 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,798.87 or 0.27386718 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Hive Coin Profile

Hive (HIVE) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 20th, 2020. Hive’s total supply is 473,793,793 coins. Hive’s official Twitter account is @hiveblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hivenetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Hive Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain platform developed for Web 3.0. It is a decentralized network where individuals have true ownership and control over their cryptocurrency. The platform uses a hybrid mechanism of Proof of Brain (PoB) and Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) to distribute new coins to stakeholders. Hive is a decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain and offers two classes of cryptocurrency assets, HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). HIVE is the liquid currency of the platform and also exists in a staked form called Hive Power.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

