Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Heritage Financial Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of Heritage Financial stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $801.56 million, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. Heritage Financial has a fifty-two week low of $21.47 and a fifty-two week high of $34.34.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $1,110,000. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. now owns 372,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,852,000 after purchasing an additional 171,762 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $445,000. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,021,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,500,000 after purchasing an additional 118,197 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.91% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corp. is bank holding company, which engages in the business of planning, directing, and coordinating the business activities of wholly owned subsidiary Heritage Bank. It includes commercial lending and deposit relationships with small and medium businesses and their owners in market areas, and attracting deposits from the general public.

