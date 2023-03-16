Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI) Short Interest Update

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI (NASDAQ:HCVI – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 10.4% from the February 13th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI Stock Performance

HCVI stock remained flat at $10.10 during midday trading on Thursday. 50,170 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,069. Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.60 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI in the 3rd quarter valued at $190,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI by 92.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 78,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 37,630 shares during the last quarter. 67.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI

Hennessy Capital Investment Corp. VI does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search for a target business in the industrial technology sector.

