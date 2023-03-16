Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Receives “Buy” Rating from Numis Securities

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Numis Securities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 280 ($3.41) price target on the stock. Numis Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 159.74% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 170 ($2.07) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Helios Towers from GBX 144 ($1.76) to GBX 150 ($1.83) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 16th.

Helios Towers Stock Up 3.1 %

LON:HTWS traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) on Thursday, hitting GBX 107.80 ($1.31). The stock had a trading volume of 1,362,963 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.61, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of £1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -598.89 and a beta of 0.12. Helios Towers has a 1 year low of GBX 96.95 ($1.18) and a 1 year high of GBX 148.20 ($1.81). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 110.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 112.71.

Helios Towers Company Profile

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

