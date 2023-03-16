HBW Advisory Services LLC Purchases 4,332 Shares of Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU)

HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:CLOU – Get Rating) by 2.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 152,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Global X Cloud Computing ETF worth $2,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 65.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 955,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,001,000 after purchasing an additional 376,774 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 476.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 506,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 418,635 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 6,767.6% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 272,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,495,000 after purchasing an additional 268,608 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Global X Cloud Computing ETF in the second quarter worth about $3,053,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Cloud Computing ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 128,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 31,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Global X Cloud Computing ETF alerts:

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

CLOU opened at $16.92 on Thursday. Global X Cloud Computing ETF has a 52-week low of $14.34 and a 52-week high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $555.99 million, a P/E ratio of 45.54 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.70.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Profile

The Global X Cloud Computing ETF (CLOU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Global Cloud Computing index. The fund provides exposure to a market-cap weighted global equity index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. CLOU was launched on Apr 12, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.