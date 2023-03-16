Harvest Finance Achieves Market Cap of $23.26 Million (FARM)

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last week, Harvest Finance has traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar. Harvest Finance has a market cap of $23.26 million and $1.30 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for $34.14 or 0.00140379 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001598 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Harvest Finance Profile

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Harvest Finance is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.

FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Harvest Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.