Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG) Upgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Harley-Davidson (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $39.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.31 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.72 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on HOG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Citigroup set a $49.00 target price on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Harley-Davidson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $49.38.

Harley-Davidson Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of HOG stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $39.09. The stock had a trading volume of 1,123,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,422. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.12. Harley-Davidson has a 52-week low of $29.80 and a 52-week high of $51.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Harley-Davidson Increases Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $918.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.04 million. Harley-Davidson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Harley-Davidson will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Harley-Davidson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.28%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Jonathan R. Root sold 2,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.17, for a total value of $112,330.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $274,630.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Harley-Davidson during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 228,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,957,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC bought a new stake in Harley-Davidson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc is engaged in the manufacture and sale of custom, cruiser, and touring motorcycles. It operates through the following segments: Motorcycles & Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles & Related Products segment manufactures, designs, and sells at wholesale on-road Harley-Davidson motorcycles as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, general merchandise, and related services.

Featured Stories

