Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) CFO Acquires $72,360.00 in Stock

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Rating) CFO Marc T. Pangburn purchased 3,000 shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.12 per share, for a total transaction of $72,360.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 48,291 shares in the company, valued at $1,164,778.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Trading Down 7.7 %

NYSE:HASI traded down $2.00 on Thursday, reaching $23.91. 1,719,869 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 645,550. The company has a quick ratio of 18.57, a current ratio of 18.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.18 and a 200-day moving average of $31.87. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.56 and a 52-week high of $49.71.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 31st. This is a positive change from Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 326.09%.

Institutional Trading of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 82.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HASI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $58.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.71.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc engages in the business of investing in climate solutions and the provision of capital to assets developed by companies in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and other sustainable infrastructure markets. It focuses on generating attractive returns from a diversified portfolio of project company investments with long-term, predictable cash flows from proven technologies that reduce carbon emissions or increase resilience to climate change.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.