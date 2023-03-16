Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.

Hanmi Financial Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hanmi Financial Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,506,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,707,000 after purchasing an additional 26,254 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,427,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,070,000 after acquiring an additional 125,285 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,168,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,356,000 after acquiring an additional 50,412 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 9.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,472,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,231,000 after acquiring an additional 123,695 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Hanmi Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,226,000 after acquiring an additional 106,466 shares during the period. 88.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

