Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.
Separately, Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th.
Hanmi Financial Stock Down 0.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $601.46 million, a P/E ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.58. Hanmi Financial has a 1 year low of $18.95 and a 1 year high of $27.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.
Hanmi Financial Company Profile
Hanmi Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking and financial services. It offers checking, money market and savings, treasury management, and loans. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.
