Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Hancock Whitney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.81.

HWC stock opened at $36.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.26 and its 200 day moving average is $50.20. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $36.61 and a one year high of $57.00.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 6,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $334,551.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,515,628.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 25,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC raised its position in Hancock Whitney by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 41,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,888,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Hancock Whitney by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. 79.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hancock Whitney Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, individuals, brokerage services, annuity products, life insurance, general insurance and agency services, including life, title insurance and consumer financing service.

