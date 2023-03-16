GYEN Price Hits $0.0075 on Top Exchanges (GYEN)

GYEN (GYEN) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 16th. One GYEN token can now be bought for $0.0075 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, GYEN has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. GYEN has a total market capitalization of $40.30 million and approximately $467,964.63 worth of GYEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About GYEN

GYEN was first traded on February 28th, 2021. GYEN’s total supply is 5,396,921,683 tokens. The official message board for GYEN is gmotrust.medium.com/introducing-the-first-regulated-jpy-pegged-stablecoin-gyen-c3d1a80c91ee. GYEN’s official Twitter account is @gmotrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GYEN is stablecoin.z.com.

GYEN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GYEN anchors its value to the price of the Japanese Yen. Redeemable and pegged 1-to-1 with fiat currency to virtually eliminate volatility, while still benefiting from the advantages of cryptocurrency, such as high-speed transaction and low costs, especially for cross-border payments.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GYEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GYEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GYEN using one of the exchanges listed above.

