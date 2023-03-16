Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.09.

NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 411,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32.

In related news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $488,744.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,019,357. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Guidewire Software news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 7,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total value of $488,744.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,019,357. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider James Winston King sold 1,577 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.40, for a total transaction of $96,827.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,414,739.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 22,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,450,282 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.

Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.

