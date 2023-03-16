Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Guidewire Software in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Guidewire Software from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guidewire Software presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $83.09.
NYSE:GWRE traded up $1.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.50. 411,123 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,920. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.83 and its 200-day moving average is $64.91. The stock has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.39 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66. Guidewire Software has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $97.32.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 3,727.3% during the 3rd quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Guidewire Software during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Guidewire Software by 261.7% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 463 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter.
Guidewire Software, Inc engages in the provision of technology platform, which comprises software, services, and a partner ecosystem, for the global Property and Casualty insurance industry. Its products include InsuranceSuite, PolicyCenter, ClaimCenter, BillingCenter, InsuranceNow, Analytics, Ecosystem, Guidewire for salesforce, and Guidewire Cloud.
