Guggenheim Downgrades AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) to Neutral

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, DA Davidson cut AEye to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

AEye Price Performance

Shares of AEye stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.45. The company had a trading volume of 313,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 550,795. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.86. The firm has a market cap of $71.91 million, a PE ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.77. AEye has a fifty-two week low of $0.40 and a fifty-two week high of $6.33.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

AEye ( NASDAQ:LIDR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 million. AEye had a negative return on equity of 70.52% and a negative net margin of 2,294.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of AEye by 52.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,301 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AEye in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AEye by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 10,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

AEye Company Profile

AEye, Inc provides lidar systems for vehicle autonomy, advanced driver-assistance systems, and robotic vision applications in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It offers 4Sight A, a software-configurable lidar solution for automotive markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, or Responsive 4Sight software levels; and 4Sight M, a software-configurable lidar solution for the mobility and industrial markets, including 4Sight at Design, Triggered 4Sight, Responsive 4Sight, and Predictive 4Sight software levels.

