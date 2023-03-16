Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Guess’ Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87.

Get Guess' alerts:

Guess’ Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GES. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Guess’ by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 7,322 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in Guess’ by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 4,152 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Guess’ during the 1st quarter worth $391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Guess’ by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 37,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About Guess’

(Get Rating)

Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.