Guess’ (NYSE:GES) Releases Earnings Results

Guess’ (NYSE:GES – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.44, Briefing.com reports. Guess’ had a net margin of 4.58% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company had revenue of $817.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Guess’ Trading Down 5.2 %
Shares of Guess’ stock opened at $20.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.40. Guess’ has a 12-month low of $14.27 and a 12-month high of $24.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.87.
Guess’ Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 29th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 28th. Guess”s payout ratio is 48.65%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have commented on GES shares. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guess’ in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Guess’ from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
About Guess’
Guess?, Inc engages in designing, marketing, distributing and licensing of contemporary apparel and accessories for men, women and children that reflect the American lifestyle and European fashion sensibilities. It operates through the following segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guess’ (GES)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q2 Reporting Cycle
- 3 Chip Stocks Approaching Buy Points
- Don’t Overlook This Reliable, Dividend-Paying Sector
- Bearish Guidance at 3M, Still the Same Upside
- Is Credit Suisse On The Brink of a Collapse?
Receive News & Ratings for Guess' Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess' and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.