Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) Director Acquires $26,750.00 in Stock

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) Director James S. Bunch acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Guaranty Bancshares Trading Down 0.9 %

GNTY stock opened at $29.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.63 and a 12-month high of $37.91. The stock has a market cap of $347.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.40 and its 200 day moving average is $34.27.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.17. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $33.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guaranty Bancshares Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.27%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 80,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 7,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc lifted its stake in Guaranty Bancshares by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 80,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 12,652 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Guaranty Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. 24.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, person-to-person payments, direct deposits, personal loans, auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.