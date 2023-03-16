Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in February

Grieg Seafood ASA (OTCMKTS:GRGSF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 53,400 shares, a drop of 13.0% from the February 13th total of 61,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GRGSF. Danske downgraded Grieg Seafood ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Fearnley Fonds raised shares of Grieg Seafood ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a 81.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

GRGSF remained flat at $7.05 on Wednesday. Grieg Seafood ASA has a fifty-two week low of $6.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05.

Grieg Seafood ASA is an international seafood company, which engages in farming of salmon and trout. It operates through the following geographical segments: Rogaland-Norway, Finnmark-Norway, British Columbia-Canada, and Shetland-United Kingdom. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Bergen, Norway.

