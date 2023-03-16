Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Stephens lowered shares of Green Plains from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.83.

GPRE opened at $31.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.76. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.09 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25. The company’s 50-day moving average is $33.21 and its 200 day moving average is $32.06.

Green Plains ( NASDAQ:GPRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.66) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $914.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $894.42 million. Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Green Plains will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Green Plains by 95.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 917 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,915 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Green Plains in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000.

Green Plains, Inc engages in the production of fuel-grade ethanol and corn oil, the provision of grain handling, and storage commodity marketing and distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers’ grain, and corn oil at ethanol plants in Indiana, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, Tennessee, and Texas.

