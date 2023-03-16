Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $662.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.74.
Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp
About Great Southern Bancorp
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.
Featured Stories
