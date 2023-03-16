Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSBC opened at $54.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Great Southern Bancorp has a 1 year low of $50.07 and a 1 year high of $64.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.37. The firm has a market cap of $662.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.20. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 29.09%. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.53 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Great Southern Bancorp will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 715.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 4,685.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 42.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

