Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ GLDD opened at $5.14 on Thursday. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $5.01 and a one year high of $15.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLDD. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,874,000. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 218.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,018,146 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,058,000 after purchasing an additional 698,808 shares in the last quarter. Price Jennifer C. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1,280.0% in the 3rd quarter. Price Jennifer C. now owns 690,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,230,000 after acquiring an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 18.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,609,597 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,477,000 after acquiring an additional 563,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 979.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 596,769 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after acquiring an additional 541,468 shares in the last quarter. 88.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. It owns and operates a diverse fleet in the United States dredging industry. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

