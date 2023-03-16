Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN) Short Interest Update

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,600,000 shares, a decline of 6.5% from the February 13th total of 2,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 738,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GTN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Gray Television in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Gray Television from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet cut Gray Television from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their price target on Gray Television from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Gray Television Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GTN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,181,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,576. Gray Television has a twelve month low of $8.61 and a twelve month high of $23.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $833.61 million, a PE ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television ( NYSE:GTN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Gray Television had a return on equity of 23.67% and a net margin of 12.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gray Television will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is currently 7.37%.

Insider Activity at Gray Television

In other news, major shareholder Harriett J. Robinson acquired 68,750 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.82 per share, with a total value of $1,225,125.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,042,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,572,306.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gray Television

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Gray Television by 2.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,646,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,546,000 after purchasing an additional 97,570 shares during the last quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Gray Television by 352.1% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 4,140,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,939,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225,000 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Gray Television by 3.1% in the third quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 3,639,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,120,000 after purchasing an additional 109,933 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in Gray Television by 1.9% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,393,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,309,000 after acquiring an additional 64,368 shares during the period. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in Gray Television by 44.2% during the third quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,260,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000,000 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gray Television Company Profile

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

