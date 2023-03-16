Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF (BATS:GSUS – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.41. Approximately 92,577 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.46.

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.17. The firm has a market cap of $769.08 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 75.5% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $563,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,304,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 49.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 708,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,801,000 after acquiring an additional 235,732 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $752,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF by 82.1% during the fourth quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 12,495 shares in the last quarter.

About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US Equity ETF (GSUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US equities, selected and weighted by market capitalization. GSUS was launched on May 12, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

