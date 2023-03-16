GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stock Position in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 90,943 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,894 shares during the period. Huntington Bancshares comprises 0.8% of GoalVest Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in Huntington Bancshares by 994.3% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 91.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,998 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 957 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 149.8% during the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,573 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,087 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,626 shares in the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on HBAN shares. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares to $17.50 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $15.50 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.47.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director David L. Porteous sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.01, for a total value of $1,200,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $943,303.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HBAN traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.60. 12,843,824 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,488,928. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.38. The company has a market cap of $15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.11. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a twelve month low of $9.94 and a twelve month high of $15.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.76%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

