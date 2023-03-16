GoalVest Advisory LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 405 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 212.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,024,517 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $56,504,752,000 after purchasing an additional 144,784,989 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Tesla by 213.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 99,647,239 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $26,431,430,000 after buying an additional 67,859,515 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Tesla by 229.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,956,884 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $12,493,433,000 after buying an additional 32,723,798 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Tesla by 200.2% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 29,557,607 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,840,155,000 after buying an additional 19,711,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 196.4% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,876,833 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,394,330,000 after acquiring an additional 18,472,529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on TSLA shares. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $180.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets boosted their target price on Tesla from $200.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.39.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,298 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total transaction of $254,135.42. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,833,447.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.79, for a total value of $482,818.14. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 100,458 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,668,671.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,221 shares of company stock valued at $8,988,542. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $181.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,539,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,258,906. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $575.20 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average is $172.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.46. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment includes the design, development, manufacture, sale, and lease of electric vehicles as well as sales of automotive regulatory credits.

