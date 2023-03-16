GoalVest Advisory LLC Grows Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,525 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,803 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 907.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Conagra Brands by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 18,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Conagra Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 50,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,962,000 after buying an additional 1,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CAG stock traded down $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $35.65. The stock had a trading volume of 446,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,260,188. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $37.10 and its 200-day moving average is $36.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.55. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.01 and a 52-week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Dividend Announcement

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.64.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

Further Reading

