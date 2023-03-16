GoalVest Advisory LLC Acquires 4,260 Shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Starwood Property Trust were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Starwood Property Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 50.0% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Starwood Property Trust in the third quarter valued at about $74,000. 43.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starwood Property Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Starwood Property Trust in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered Starwood Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Starwood Property Trust from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $25.07.

Starwood Property Trust Stock Down 0.9 %

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.39. 1,891,619 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,980,895. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $16.98 and a one year high of $24.79. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

(Get Rating)

Starwood Property Trust, Inc engages in originating, acquiring, financing and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate debt and equity investments. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Real Estate Property, and Real Estate Investing and Servicing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Starwood Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starwood Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.