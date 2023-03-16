GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.7 days.
GMéxico Transportes Stock Performance
Shares of GMéxico Transportes stock remained flat at 2.19 during midday trading on Thursday. GMéxico Transportes has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.19.
About GMéxico Transportes
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GMéxico Transportes (GMXTF)
- Don’t Miss Out: $2 Trillion Could be Headed to the Banking Sector
- A Weakening Economy Suggests Caution Before Buying Five Below
- Williams-Sonoma: Time To Buy At Rock-Bottom Prices
- Why DraftKings Could Keep Outperforming in 2023
- Charles Schwab And The Safest 30% You Can Make This Year
Receive News & Ratings for GMéxico Transportes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GMéxico Transportes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.