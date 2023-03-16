GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF) Short Interest Update

GMéxico Transportes, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GMXTF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 42,500 shares, a decrease of 8.4% from the February 13th total of 46,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 60.7 days.

GMéxico Transportes Stock Performance

Shares of GMéxico Transportes stock remained flat at 2.19 during midday trading on Thursday. GMéxico Transportes has a one year low of 2.15 and a one year high of 2.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of 2.19.

About GMéxico Transportes

GMéxico Transportes, SAB. de C.V. operates as a railway transportation company in Mexico. It provides general hauling and intermodal railroad services, as well as passenger transportation services; and ancillary terminal management and inter-terminal hauling services. The company operates a fleet of 811 locomotives and 30,070 cars.

