Gloria C. Larson Acquires 3,270 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Stock

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) Director Gloria C. Larson bought 3,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.78 per share, with a total value of $130,080.60. Following the purchase, the director now owns 119,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,767,473.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Unum Group Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of Unum Group stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $38.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,754,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.02 and a 200 day moving average of $41.40. Unum Group has a 52-week low of $28.68 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.46 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 10.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Unum Group will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

Unum Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 27th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 26th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is currently 20.28%.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 103.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 414,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 85,572 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in Unum Group during the 4th quarter valued at $780,000. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 419,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,205,000 after purchasing an additional 8,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1,156.1% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 14,810 shares during the last quarter. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on UNM shares. Barclays upped their price target on Unum Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Unum Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $49.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Unum Group from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Unum Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment consists of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

Featured Stories

