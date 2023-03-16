Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII) Trading Down 0.2%

Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.94 and last traded at $13.06. Approximately 1,634 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average daily volume of 3,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.09.
Global X China Industrials ETF Stock Performance
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.01 million, a P/E ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.53.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Global X China Industrials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X China Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:CHII – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,240 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 8.59% of Global X China Industrials ETF worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
About Global X China Industrials ETF
Global X China Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S-BOX China Industrials Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index is a free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure performance of the investable universe of companies in the Industrials sector of the Chinese economy, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.
