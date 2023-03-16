Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF) Short Interest Update

Glass House Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLASF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 45,600 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the February 13th total of 42,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Separately, BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Glass House Brands in a research note on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

OTCMKTS GLASF remained flat at C$3.09 during trading hours on Wednesday. 94,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 63,650. Glass House Brands has a one year low of C$1.78 and a one year high of C$6.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.66.

Glass House Brands Inc cultivates, manufactures, retails, and distributes raw cannabis, cannabis oil, and cannabis consumer goods to wholesalers and consumer packaged goods retail stores. It offers cannabis products under the Glass House Farms, Forbidden Flowers, and Mama Sue brands. Glass House Brands Inc was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

