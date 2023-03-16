Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Insider Mark E. Dmytruk Sells 29,762 Shares

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) insider Mark E. Dmytruk sold 29,762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total value of $38,988.22. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 530,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $695,264.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ginkgo Bioworks Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DNA traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,978,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,134,068. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 11.67, a current ratio of 11.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.19 and a 1 year high of $4.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.16.

Get Ginkgo Bioworks alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $211,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the first quarter valued at $284,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 125.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,696,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,498,987 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 299.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 88,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 66,660 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ginkgo Bioworks by 115.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 26,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Ginkgo Bioworks

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Ginkgo Bioworks in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Ginkgo Bioworks from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.39.

(Get Rating)

Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ginkgo Bioworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.