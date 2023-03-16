Gifto (GTO) Market Cap Reaches $52.48 Million

Gifto (GTO) traded 0.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 16th. Over the last seven days, Gifto has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Gifto token can currently be purchased for $0.0525 or 0.00000211 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gifto has a total market capitalization of $52.48 million and $19.56 million worth of Gifto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Gifto Profile

Gifto’s genesis date was December 13th, 2017. Gifto’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,271,532 tokens. The Reddit community for Gifto is https://reddit.com/r/gifto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gifto’s official website is gifto.io. Gifto’s official Twitter account is @giftometaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gifto’s official message board is giftoprotocol.blogspot.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Gifto Protocol is a decentralized universal gifting protocol for 2.2 billion digital content consumption market.

Gifto Protocol allows for the creation and exchange of virtual gifts, built on smart contracts and blockchain technology, that in turn will create a decentralized consumer-driven virtual economic system.

Users can Send and Receive GIFTO, the platform’s ERC20 token, on any Social Media Platform.”

Buying and Selling Gifto

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gifto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gifto should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gifto using one of the exchanges listed above.

