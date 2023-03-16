GICTrade (GICT) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $93.42 Million

GICTrade (GICT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 15th. During the last seven days, GICTrade has traded up 0.4% against the dollar. One GICTrade token can currently be bought for approximately $0.94 or 0.00003862 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. GICTrade has a total market cap of $93.42 million and $21,778.57 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001586 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000318 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $99.98 or 0.00408357 BTC.

FEG Token (FEG) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,757.87 or 0.27602244 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000059 BTC.

About GICTrade

GICTrade was first traded on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. GICTrade’s official message board is medium.com/@gictradeio. The official website for GICTrade is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93580945 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $18,333.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GICTrade directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GICTrade should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GICTrade using one of the exchanges listed above.

