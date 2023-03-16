Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC Has $525,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,211 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 0.6% of Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $525,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of AT&T by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 47,356 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management raised its position in shares of AT&T by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 32,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Fusion Capital LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fusion Capital LLC now owns 26,528 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $407,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in AT&T by 4.7% in the third quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in AT&T by 2.5% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Get AT&T alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Moffett Nathanson reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of AT&T from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Cowen raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AT&T presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.00.

AT&T Stock Performance

Shares of T traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.30. 3,332,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,511,133. AT&T Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.46 and a 52 week high of $21.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The technology company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.03. AT&T had a negative net margin of 6.60% and a positive return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $31.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 9th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently -93.28%.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.