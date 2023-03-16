Getty Images (NYSE:GETY) PT Lowered to $7.00

Getty Images (NYSE:GETY – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Benchmark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 40.85% from the company’s previous close.

GETY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Redburn Partners upgraded Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $9.90 to $5.70 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Wedbush initiated coverage on Getty Images in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Getty Images from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised Getty Images from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.83.

Shares of NYSE:GETY traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.97. The stock had a trading volume of 158,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,166. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Getty Images has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $37.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.75.

Getty Images ( NYSE:GETY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $231.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Getty Images will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Neuberger Berman Group Llc sold 73,555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $580,348.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,523,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $509,087,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Getty Images by 167.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 19,394 shares in the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Getty Images during the fourth quarter worth $66,061,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 61.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 22,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Getty Images by 90,312.5% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 28,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Images during the 3rd quarter valued at $73,000.

Getty Images Holdings, Inc operates as a visual content creator and marketplace in the United States and internationally. It maintains privately-owned photographic archives covering approximately 160,000 news, sport, and entertainment events, as well as variety of subjects, including lifestyle, business, science, health and beauty, sports, transportation, and travel under the Getty Images, iStock, and Unsplash brands.

