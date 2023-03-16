German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

German American Bancorp Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $33.80 on Thursday. German American Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $32.02 and a fifty-two week high of $41.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $996.76 million, a P/E ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On German American Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,026,667 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,371,000 after purchasing an additional 27,770 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 8.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,328,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,486,000 after acquiring an additional 108,035 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 15.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,016,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,757,000 after acquiring an additional 137,865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 577,731 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,631,000 after acquiring an additional 29,589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,375 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,969,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.02% of the company’s stock.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company. -engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, trust and investment advisory services, and insurance operations.

