Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the auto parts company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gentex from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gentex presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.80.

NASDAQ GNTX opened at $26.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.92. Gentex has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $31.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.27.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 17,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $535,623.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,580,066.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CTO Neil Boehm sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $35,285.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 36,176 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,760.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 35,643 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,188. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Gentex by 3,112.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 996 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Gentex during the second quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Gentex by 659.7% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gentex by 2,065.5% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Gentex by 79.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,887 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all the foregoing facilities.

