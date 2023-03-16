General Partner Inc. Purchases Shares of 441 S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 441 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rain Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 38.2% during the second quarter. Rain Capital Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 2.0% in the third quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 1.5% during the third quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 4.2% during the second quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 866 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 5.4% during the third quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $434.00 price objective on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, S&P Global has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $393.56.

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $333.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $356.47 and its 200 day moving average is $341.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $279.32 and a 12 month high of $423.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a net margin of 29.05% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The business had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total transaction of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares in the company, valued at $57,977,384.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,820,706.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,500 shares of S&P Global stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.52, for a total value of $2,703,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,977,384.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185 in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

