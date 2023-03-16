General Partner Inc. Invests $273,000 in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 48.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after buying an additional 4,112 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 3.0% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 110,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,044,000 after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 34.0% during the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 151,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,678,000 after purchasing an additional 38,496 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 4.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 8.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 568,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,172,000 after purchasing an additional 43,161 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total value of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at $534,500.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Montlivault Stephane De sold 16,005 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $1,348,581.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,161 shares in the company, valued at $1,783,025.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 11,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $965,218.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,500.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,777 shares of company stock worth $2,759,404 over the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OTIS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.00.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $81.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.52. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a PE ratio of 27.33 and a beta of 0.93. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $87.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.40 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a negative return on equity of 27.69%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th were given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.06%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

