General Partner Inc. Invests $108,000 in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $36,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 878.6% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 548 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth $44,000. 75.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BMY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Bristol-Myers Squibb Price Performance

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total value of $835,258.27. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at $1,721,081.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 240,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.65, for a total value of $17,916,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 236,104 shares in the company, valued at $17,625,163.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Ann Powell sold 11,183 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.69, for a total transaction of $835,258.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,081.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BMY opened at $67.48 on Thursday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1 year low of $65.28 and a 1 year high of $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.19 and its 200 day moving average is $72.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.46.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.11. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.71% and a return on equity of 51.60%. The company had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 6th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.29%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Further Reading

