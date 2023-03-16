General Partner Inc. Buys New Shares in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 5,887 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000. Walmart comprises about 0.8% of General Partner Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 112.0% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Walmart by 500.0% during the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 282 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors own 31.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Guggenheim set a $165.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $164.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart Price Performance

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total value of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.81, for a total value of $633,543.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 255,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,935,093.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Jim C. Walton sold 1,077,204 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.08, for a total transaction of $148,740,328.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 259,481,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,829,167,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,830,325 shares of company stock valued at $1,378,798,478. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT opened at $139.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $376.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $142.52 and a 200 day moving average of $141.01. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.27 and a twelve month high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The retailer reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $164.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 1.91% and a return on equity of 20.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.34%.

Walmart Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Stories

