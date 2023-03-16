General Partner Inc. Acquires Shares of 952 Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

General Partner Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Linde by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Linde by 6.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,587,362 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,315,068,000 after buying an additional 488,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Linde by 16.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,078,119 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,460,112,000 after purchasing an additional 703,724 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Linde by 12.6% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,273,245 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,152,024,000 after purchasing an additional 479,117 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Linde stock opened at $330.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $162.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $333.16 and its 200 day moving average is $314.84. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $262.47 and a twelve month high of $362.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th will be given a $1.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.82%.
In other Linde news, VP Sean Durbin sold 4,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.17, for a total value of $1,462,290.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,432 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,953.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on LIN shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $402.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $346.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Linde from $355.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $370.67.
Linde Plc is a global industrial gases and engineering company. It designs and builds equipment that produces industrial gases and offers customers a wide range of gas production and processing services such as olefin plants, natural gas plants, air separation plants, hydrogen and synthesis gas plants and other types of plants.
