General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Sees Large Volume Increase

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,361,883 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the previous session’s volume of 1,198,604 shares.The stock last traded at $223.43 and had previously closed at $216.75.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $298.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Cowen increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on General Dynamics from $240.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $232.63 and a 200-day moving average of $237.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a $1.32 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.31%.

Insider Activity at General Dynamics

In related news, VP Mark Lagrand Burns sold 27,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.93, for a total value of $6,263,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 56,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,914,359.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of General Dynamics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,906,138 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,647,825,000 after buying an additional 952,906 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,318,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,567,701,000 after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 33.6% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,074,113 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,288,745,000 after buying an additional 1,529,207 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,968,976 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $982,714,000 after buying an additional 29,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmp Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 21,600.0% in the fourth quarter. Edmp Inc. now owns 2,642,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,651,000 after buying an additional 2,630,442 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.83% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

Featured Articles

