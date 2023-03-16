Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,188,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 36,096,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.7 days.

Geely Automobile Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.

About Geely Automobile

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an automobile manufacturer primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the research and development, production, marketing, and sale of vehicles, automobile parts, and related automobile components, as well as provision of related after-sales and technical services.

