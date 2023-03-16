Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF) Short Interest Down 5.3% in February

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:GELYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,188,700 shares, a decrease of 5.3% from the February 13th total of 36,096,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 89,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 383.7 days.
Geely Automobile Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GELYF opened at $1.14 on Thursday. Geely Automobile has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day moving average is $1.47.
About Geely Automobile
