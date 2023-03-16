Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Short Interest Update

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.8 %
Shares of GTXAP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 7,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,437. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92.
Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.
About Garrett Motion
Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.
