Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP) Short Interest Update

Garrett Motion Inc. (NASDAQ:GTXAP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 18,500 shares, an increase of 7.6% from the February 13th total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 50,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Garrett Motion Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of GTXAP stock traded up $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $8.35. 7,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,437. Garrett Motion has a one year low of $6.75 and a one year high of $9.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.92.

Get Garrett Motion alerts:

Garrett Motion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 21st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garrett Motion

About Garrett Motion

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GTXAP. EVR Research LP grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 447.7% during the fourth quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 1,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,687,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,000 shares during the period. Jet Capital Investors L P acquired a new stake in shares of Garrett Motion during the fourth quarter worth $6,807,000. Skaana Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Garrett Motion by 70.5% during the fourth quarter. Skaana Management L.P. now owns 1,584,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,781,000 after purchasing an additional 655,150 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Garrett Motion in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,773,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL grew its stake in Garrett Motion by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 682,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,883,000 after acquiring an additional 254,572 shares during the period.

(Get Rating)

Garrett Motion Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells turbocharger and electric-boosting technologies for light and commercial vehicle original equipment manufacturers worldwide. The company offers light vehicle gasoline and diesel, and commercial vehicle turbochargers; and provides automotive software solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Garrett Motion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garrett Motion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.