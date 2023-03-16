Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLMD traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,254 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,885. The company has a quick ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.63 and a 200 day moving average of $0.47. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $1.84.

Institutional Trading of Galmed Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 218.4% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 149,217 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 102,351 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Galmed Pharmaceuticals by 158.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,310 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 38,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Galmed Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage drug development biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapy for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH). Its product candidate, Aramchol, is a synthetic fatty acid-bile acid conjugate molecule for the oral treatment of NASH in patients who are overweight or obese and have prediabetes or type II diabetes mellitus.

