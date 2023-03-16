Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BRPHF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,327,900 shares, a decline of 11.5% from the February 13th total of 2,631,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 320,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

A number of equities analysts have commented on BRPHF shares. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on Galaxy Digital from C$10.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Galaxy Digital in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BRPHF stock traded down $0.24 on Wednesday, reaching $3.07. 98,377 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,592. Galaxy Digital has a one year low of $2.43 and a one year high of $22.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.92.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd., an asset management firm, operates in the digital asset, cryptocurrency, and blockchain technology industry. It operates through five segments: Trading, Principal Investments, Asset Management, Investment Banking, and Mining. The company provides spot, derivate, and financing liquidity to institutional clients, counterparties, and venues that transact in cryptocurrencies and other digital assets; and offers access to traded cryptocurrencies to clients and counterparties across a suite of service offerings, including over-the-counter (OTC) spot liquidity provision, on- exchange liquidity provision, OTC options and trading, and bespoke lending and structured products, as well as engages in the proprietary quantitative, arbitrage, and macro trading strategies.

