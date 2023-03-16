Fulton Bank N.A. Sells 1,557 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 36,247 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,557 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter valued at about $213,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Visa by 635.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,176 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $23,481,000 after purchasing an additional 114,212 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.9% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 38,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,824,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the second quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,419 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 14.0% in the third quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.11.

Insider Activity at Visa

Visa Stock Down 1.0 %

In other Visa news, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 13,394 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $2,933,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,003,677. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 58,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.99, for a total transaction of $12,991,420.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 162,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,365,672.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 191,312 shares of company stock worth $33,751,165 in the last quarter. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $216.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.11. The firm has a market cap of $406.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $234.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.43 EPS for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.17%.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

