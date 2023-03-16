Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,867 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Travelers Companies by 57.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 56.7% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 150,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.53, for a total transaction of $28,435,791.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 196,914 shares in the company, valued at $37,124,196.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,162,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Travelers Companies Stock Down 3.1 %

TRV stock opened at $166.49 on Thursday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $149.65 and a 1-year high of $194.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $185.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $178.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.61.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.66%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Travelers Companies from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays cut their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.71.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

