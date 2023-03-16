Fulton Bank N.A. Increases Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Fulton Bank N.A. lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 126,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,898 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.1% of Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $19,250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth about $214,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 123.6% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 181,320 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,141,000 after purchasing an additional 100,236 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 284.4% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 184,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,587,000 after purchasing an additional 136,345 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 43,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,154,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,529,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of IWD opened at $146.59 on Thursday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $134.09 and a 12 month high of $169.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.60. The firm has a market cap of $49.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

