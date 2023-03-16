Fulton Bank N.A. Buys 2,843 Shares of Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD)

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,356 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. owned approximately 0.07% of Americold Realty Trust worth $5,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COLD. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Americold Realty Trust by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Americold Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $149,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 227,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,570,000 after acquiring an additional 5,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,735,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,279,000 after acquiring an additional 619,710 shares during the last quarter. 98.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on COLD shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.79.

COLD opened at $28.75 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $32.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.41.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1,256.96%.

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

